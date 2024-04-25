|
25.04.2024 16:25:15
EQS-Adhoc: Shelly Group AD tradable on XETRA
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Shelly Group AD / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Publication of inside information according to Article 17 MAR
Sofia / Munich, 25 April 2024 –Shelly Group AD (“Shelly Group” / “the Company”) has been informed today that its shares (Ticker: SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Shelly shares”) listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will be included in XETRA trading as of Monday, 29 April 2024. This makes Shelly Group the first Bulgarian company to be traded on XETRA. By uplisting from specialist trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange to the fully electronic trading venue XETRA, the company expects more liquid trading in Shelly shares and the development of a broader investor base.
Baader Bank AG is acting as Designated Sponsor.
The Company has been listed on the Regulated Market of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange in Sofia since December 2016 and has had a secondary listing on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since November 2021.
For further information, please visit corporate.shelly.com.
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
End of Inside Information
25-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Shelly Group AD
|103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
|1407 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|E-mail:
|investors@shelly.com
|Internet:
|www.allterco.com
|ISIN:
|BG1100003166
|WKN:
|A2DGX9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
|EQS News ID:
|1889821
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1889821 25-Apr-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Allterco AD Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
25.04.24
|EQS-News: Shelly Group AD: Handelsaufnahme auf XETRA erschließt breitere Investorenbasis (EQS Group)
|
25.04.24
|EQS-News: Shelly Group AD: Inclusion in trading on XETRA opens up broader investor base (EQS Group)
|
25.04.24
|EQS-Adhoc: Shelly Group AD tradable on XETRA (EQS Group)
|
25.04.24
|EQS-Adhoc: Shelly Group AD auf XETRA handelbar (EQS Group)
|
18.04.24
|EQS-News: Shelly Smart Control App in ausgewählten Audi-Modellen verfügbar (EQS Group)
|
18.04.24
|EQS-News: Shelly Smart Control App available in select Audi models (EQS Group)
|
09.04.24
|EQS-Adhoc: Shelly Group announces preliminary consolidated sales revenues Q1 2024 and guidance 2024 (EQS Group)
|
09.04.24
|EQS-Adhoc: Shelly Group veröffentlicht vorläufigen Konzernumsatz für Q1 2024 und Prognose 2024 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Allterco AD Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Allterco AD Registered Shs
|67,60
|-0,59%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX schließen deutlich schwächer -- US-Börsen gehen schwächer in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt beenden Handel niedriger. Der Wall Street-Handel war am Donnerstag von Verlusten geprägt. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden am Donnerstag keine einheitliche Tendenz.