EQS-Adhoc: Shelly Group AD tradable on XETRA

Shelly Group AD tradable on XETRA

25-Apr-2024 / 16:25 CET/CEST
Sofia / Munich, 25 April 2024 –Shelly Group AD (“Shelly Group” / “the Company”) has been informed today that its shares (Ticker: SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Shelly shares”) listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will be included in XETRA trading as of Monday, 29 April 2024. This makes Shelly Group the first Bulgarian company to be traded on XETRA. By uplisting from specialist trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange to the fully electronic trading venue XETRA, the company expects more liquid trading in Shelly shares and the development of a broader investor base.

Baader Bank AG is acting as Designated Sponsor.

The Company has been listed on the Regulated Market of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange in Sofia since December 2016 and has had a secondary listing on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since November 2021.

For further information, please visit corporate.shelly.com.

Investor Relations Contact

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sven Pauly
Phone: +49 (0) 89-1250903-31
Email: sp@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de



Language: English
Company: Shelly Group AD
103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
1407 Sofia
Bulgaria
E-mail: investors@shelly.com
Internet: www.allterco.com
ISIN: BG1100003166
WKN: A2DGX9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
