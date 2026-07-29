EQS-Adhoc: Shelly Group SE: Disclosure of inside information about recent media reports

EQS-Ad-hoc: Shelly Group SE / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Takeover Offer

Shelly Group SE: Disclosure of inside information about recent media reports



29-Jul-2026 / 12:58 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Disclosure of inside information about recent media reports

Sofia / Munich, 29 July 2026 – Herewith Shelly Group SE (Ticker: SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Shelly Group” / “the Company”), reports following recent media reports concerning a potential transaction involving Shelly Group SE, the Company confirms that it is in preliminary discussions with Schneider Electric regarding a potential tender offer for the shares of the Company.

There is no certainty that these discussions will result in an offer being made, nor as to the terms or timing of any offer, should one be made.

The Company will provide no further comment at this stage. A further announcement will be made as and when appropriate in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.



For further information, please visit corporate.shelly.com

Investor Relations Contact

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Sven Pauly

Phone: +49 (0) 89-1250903-31

Email: sp@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de