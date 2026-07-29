Shelly Aktie
WKN DE: A2DGX9 / ISIN: BG1100003166
|
29.07.2026 12:58:54
EQS-Adhoc: Shelly Group SE: Disclosure of inside information about recent media reports
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Shelly Group SE / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Takeover Offer
Publication of inside information according to Article 17 MAR
Disclosure of inside information about recent media reports
Sofia / Munich, 29 July 2026 – Herewith Shelly Group SE (Ticker: SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Shelly Group” / “the Company”), reports following recent media reports concerning a potential transaction involving Shelly Group SE, the Company confirms that it is in preliminary discussions with Schneider Electric regarding a potential tender offer for the shares of the Company.
There is no certainty that these discussions will result in an offer being made, nor as to the terms or timing of any offer, should one be made.
The Company will provide no further comment at this stage. A further announcement will be made as and when appropriate in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.
Investor Relations Contact
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
End of Inside Information
29-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Shelly Group SE
|51 Cherny Vrah Bldv., Office building 3, Floor 2 and 3
|1407 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|E-mail:
|investors@shelly.com
|Internet:
|www.corporate.shelly.com
|ISIN:
|BG1100003166
|WKN:
|A2DGX9
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|8945007IDGKD0KZ4HD95
|EQS News ID:
|2373532
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2373532 29-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
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