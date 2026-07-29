Shelly Aktie

Shelly für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DGX9 / ISIN: BG1100003166

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29.07.2026 12:58:54

EQS-Adhoc: Shelly Group SE: Disclosure of inside information about recent media reports

EQS-Ad-hoc: Shelly Group SE / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Takeover Offer
Shelly Group SE: Disclosure of inside information about recent media reports

29-Jul-2026 / 12:58 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Disclosure of inside information about recent media reports

Sofia / Munich, 29 July 2026 – Herewith Shelly Group SE (Ticker: SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Shelly Group” / “the Company”), reports following recent media reports concerning a potential transaction involving Shelly Group SE, the Company confirms that it is in preliminary discussions with Schneider Electric regarding a potential tender offer for the shares of the Company.

There is no certainty that these discussions will result in an offer being made, nor as to the terms or timing of any offer, should one be made.

The Company will provide no further comment at this stage. A further announcement will be made as and when appropriate in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.


For further information, please visit corporate.shelly.com

Investor Relations Contact

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sven Pauly
Phone: +49 (0) 89-1250903-31
Email: sp@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de



End of Inside Information

29-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Shelly Group SE
51 Cherny Vrah Bldv., Office building 3, Floor 2 and 3
1407 Sofia
Bulgaria
E-mail: investors@shelly.com
Internet: www.corporate.shelly.com
ISIN: BG1100003166
WKN: A2DGX9
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 8945007IDGKD0KZ4HD95
EQS News ID: 2373532

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2373532  29-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

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