SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts Aktie
WKN DE: A42FR1 / ISIN: DE000A42FR12
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26.10.2026 22:23:03
EQS-Adhoc: SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG: Changes to the Management Board
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EQS-Ad-hoc: SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Supervisory Board
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG: Changes to the Management Board
Salzgitter (Germany), 26 October 2026 – Kai Oppermann, the member of the management board of SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG (ISIN: DE000A42FR12, WKN: A42FR1, the “Company”) responsible for human resources, project management, development and construction, procurement and supplier management, and quality management, has resigned as Chief Operating Officer and as a member of the Company’s management board with effect from the end of 15 November 2026, by mutual agreement and on amicable terms with the Company’s supervisory board.
The supervisory board today appointed Mr Alexander Güntzel to succeed him as a member of the Company’s management board and as its new Chief Operating Officer, with effect from 16 November 2026 for a term ending on 31 December 2028. Mr Güntzel will focus primarily on scaling up production and on quality management.
Contact:
SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG
Investor Relations:
Jasmin Dentz
End of Inside Information
26-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG
|Windmühlenbergstraße 20-22
|38259 Salzgitter
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@smag.de
|Internet:
|https://www.smag.de/
|ISIN:
|DE000A42FR12
|WKN:
|A42FR1
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale)
|LEI Code:
|391200Z3U78MGO36H028
|EQS News ID:
|2422574
|Börsennotierung im Scale vorgesehen / intended to be listed
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2422574 26-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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