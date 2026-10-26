SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts Aktie

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WKN DE: A42FR1 / ISIN: DE000A42FR12

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26.10.2026 22:23:03

EQS-Adhoc: SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG: Changes to the Management Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Supervisory Board
SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG: Changes to the Management Board

26-Oct-2026 / 22:23 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG: Changes to the Management Board

Salzgitter (Germany), 26 October 2026 – Kai Oppermann, the member of the management board of SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG (ISIN: DE000A42FR12, WKN: A42FR1, the “Company”) responsible for human resources, project management, development and construction, procurement and supplier management, and quality management, has resigned as Chief Operating Officer and as a member of the Company’s management board with effect from the end of 15 November 2026, by mutual agreement and on amicable terms with the Company’s supervisory board.

The supervisory board today appointed Mr Alexander Güntzel to succeed him as a member of the Company’s management board and as its new Chief Operating Officer, with effect from 16 November 2026 for a term ending on 31 December 2028. Mr Güntzel will focus primarily on scaling up production and on quality management.

Contact:

SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG
Windmühlenbergstraße 20–22
38259 Salzgitter
Germany

Investor Relations:

Jasmin Dentz
E-Mail: dentz@gfd-finanzkommunikation.de
Phone: +49 69 97124731



End of Inside Information

26-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG
Windmühlenbergstraße 20-22
38259 Salzgitter
Germany
E-mail: ir@smag.de
Internet: https://www.smag.de/
ISIN: DE000A42FR12
WKN: A42FR1
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale)
LEI Code: 391200Z3U78MGO36H028
EQS News ID: 2422574

Börsennotierung im Scale vorgesehen / intended to be listed
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2422574  26-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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