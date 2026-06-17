EQS-Adhoc: The Platform Group announces Bond Buyback Programme

EQS-Ad-hoc: The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Capital measures / Other

The Platform Group announces Bond Buyback Programme



17-Jun-2026 / 08:07 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Platform Group announces Bond Buyback Programme

Düsseldorf, 17 June 2026. The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A40ZW88, WKN A40ZW8, “TPG”) has decided to implement a Bond Buyback Programme. Under the programme, the Company intends to repurchase its outstanding Nordic Bond (ISIN: NO0013256834). Purchases may commence on 2 July 2026. The maximum aggregate nominal amount to be repurchased under the programme is EUR 5,000,000. The programme is scheduled to remain in effect until 31 December 2026. Bond repurchases may be carried out via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Tradegate BSX. The Company may, but is not obliged to, acquire bonds under the programme and reserves the right to amend, suspend, extend or terminate the programme at any time. The Bond Buyback Programme will be conducted through an independent financial institution. In determining the purchase price and acquisition volume, the independent financial institution shall comply with the applicable market abuse regulations, including the safe harbour provisions set out in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014, as supplemented by Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA:

The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA is a Europe-wide operating software company active in 26 industries through its proprietary platform solutions. The Group’s partner network comprises more than 16,000 partners who use the platform solutions to address both B2B and B2C customers. Industries served include, among others, the luxury portfolio, optics & hearing, furniture retail, machinery trading, dental technology, and electronics. The Group has 19 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. For the financial year 2025, the Company reported revenue of EUR 728 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 55 million.

Contact:



Investor Relations

Nathalie Richert, Head of Investor Relations

ir@the-platform-group.com

Schloss Elbroich | Am Falder 4 | 40589 Düsseldorf | Germany

corporate.the-platform-group.com