21.10.2024 19:27:05
EQS-Adhoc: TRATON SE: Preliminary operating result for Q3 2024 above market expectations; Full-year outlook unchanged
TRATON SE: Preliminary operating result for Q3 2024 above market expectations; Full-year outlook unchanged
TRATON SE: Preliminary operating result for Q3 2024 above market expectations; Full-year outlook unchanged
Munich, 21 October 2024 – The TRATON GROUP significantly exceeded market expectations (consensus) for its operating result and net cash flow in the third quarter of 2024. This was mainly due to faster-than-expected catch-up effects at International Motors in connection with mirror supply issues and a better price/product mix at Scania Vehicles & Services.
In particular, this affects the following preliminary key figures for Q3 2024 in a year-on-year comparison:
Despite this positive third quarter development, the TRATON GROUP maintains its full year 2024 business outlook.
The analyst consensus is available on the TRATON Investor Relations website under: https://ir.traton.com/en/share/
Detailed figures for the third quarter 2024 and the 9M 2024 Interim Statement will be published on October 28, 2024. They will be available here: https://ir.traton.com/en/publications/
All key figures mentioned in this release are defined in the TRATON Annual Report 2023 on pages 48 and 49.
Contact
Ursula Querette
TRATON SE
End of Inside Information
