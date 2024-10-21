21.10.2024 19:27:05

EQS-Adhoc: TRATON SE: Preliminary operating result for Q3 2024 above market expectations; Full-year outlook unchanged

Munich, 21 October 2024The TRATON GROUP significantly exceeded market expectations (consensus) for its operating result and net cash flow in the third quarter of 2024. This was mainly due to faster-than-expected catch-up effects at International Motors in connection with mirror supply issues and a better price/product mix at Scania Vehicles & Services.

In particular, this affects the following preliminary key figures for Q3 2024 in a year-on-year comparison:

  Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Delta Consensus Q3 2024
Operating result (adjusted) TRATON GROUP (in € million) 1,140 955 +19% 1,026
Operating return on sales (adjusted) TRATON GROUP (in %) 9.6 8.4 +1.2pp 8.7
Net cash flow TRATON Operations (in Mio €) 1,279 649 +631 808

Despite this positive third quarter development, the TRATON GROUP maintains its full year 2024 business outlook.

The analyst consensus is available on the TRATON Investor Relations website under: https://ir.traton.com/en/share/

Detailed figures for the third quarter 2024 and the 9M 2024 Interim Statement will be published on October 28, 2024. They will be available here: https://ir.traton.com/en/publications/

All key figures mentioned in this release are defined in the TRATON Annual Report 2023 on pages 48 and 49.

 

21-Oct-2024 CET/CEST
