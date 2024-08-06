|
06.08.2024 18:42:35
EQS-Adhoc: Viscom SE: Adjustment of the annual forecast for the 2024 financial year
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Viscom SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Viscom SE: Adjustment of the annual forecast for the 2024 financial year
Hanover, 6 August 2024 – The management of Viscom SE (ISIN DE0007846867) continues to expect incoming orders and target revenue of € 80 to 95 million for the 2024 financial year, thus confirming the forecast of 23 May 2024. The EBIT-Margin was specified against the backdrop of further delays in projects and the resulting underutilisation of capacity in all divisions and companies. The cost-cutting measures introduced will not yet be effective in the short term to significantly improve future monthly results. The management of Viscom SE now expects an EBIT-Margin before non-recurring effects of between -3 % and -9 % for the 2024 financial year. This corresponds to EBIT before non-recurring effects of between € -2.9 million and € -7.2 million (previous forecast: EBIT before non-recurring effects will be in the low negative range). Due to the ongoing discussions with Viscom SE's Works Council, it is not yet possible to make a reliable statement on the extent of the non-recurring effects. However, these will lead to a further burden on earnings.
Contact:
Viscom SE
Investor Relations
Sandra M. Liedtke
Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15
30455 Hannover
Tel.: +49-511-94996-791
Fax: +49-511-94996-555
investor.relations@viscom.de
