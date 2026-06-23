Voltatron Aktie
WKN DE: A2E4LE / ISIN: DE000A2E4LE9
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23.06.2026 10:54:54
EQS-Adhoc: Voltatron Wins Major Contract to Supply Electronics Solutions for Industrial Electromobility
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Voltatron AG / Key word(s): Significant contracts
Voltatron Wins Major Contract to Supply Electronics Solutions for Industrial Electromobility
Fürth, Germany, June 23, 2026 – VEMCOM Solutions GmbH, a subsidiary of Voltatron AG (VOTR, DE000A2E4LE9, “Voltatron” or “the Company”), today entered into a supply agreement with an internationally active customer in the field of manufacturing infrastructure solutions for industrial electromobility.
The annual order volume exceeds €10 million. The contract term is initially set at five years. The supply agreement automatically renews for an additional 12 months unless terminated in a timely manner. In total, the order volume over the contract term is in the mid double-digit millions.
The agreement covers the supply of complex, highly integrated functional modules to the customer for use in peripheral devices deployed in industrial applications within the field of electric mobility. Deliveries will begin at the end of the current fiscal year. Due to project-related start-up costs, the company anticipates a minor negative impact on consolidated earnings in fiscal year 2026. The majority of the agreed-upon delivery volume will be invoiced in subsequent years. Significant positive effects on revenue and earnings are therefore not expected until the 2027 fiscal year.
The agreement is the result of measures taken by the Voltatron Group to focus on increasing the share of organically generated revenue.
- END OF INSIDER INFORMATION -
About Voltatron AG
Voltatron AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), listed in the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of Deutsche Börse AG in Frankfurt am Main, is a provider of innovative technology solutions for industrial lithium-ion battery systems and energy storage applications as well as advanced electronic components. The company and its specialized subsidiaries develop, manufacture, and market electronic parts, assemblies, and systems. These products are used in battery and energy storage applications, industrial measurement and control technology, IoT and automation solutions, professional event technology (lighting and sound), and medical technology.
Further information is available at www.voltatron.com.
Media & Capital Markets Contact
Voltatron AG
End of Inside Information
23-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Voltatron AG
|Flößaustraße 22
|90763 Fürth
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)911 3771750
|E-mail:
|ir@voltatron.com
|Internet:
|www.voltatron.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4LE9
|WKN:
|A2E4LE
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2351960
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2351960 23-Jun-2026 CET/CEST
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