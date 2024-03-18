EQS-CMS: Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Bank AG / Share Buyback - Weekly Report

Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information



18.03.2024 / 13:53 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback – 2th Interim Reporting



In the period from 11 March 2024 until and including 15 March 2024 a number of 3,061,000 shares were bought back within the share buyback program of Deutsche Bank AG; on 01 March 2024 Deutsche Bank AG disclosed the begin of the share buyback program on 04 March 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.



Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average share price (Euro) 03/11/2024 1,021,000 12.9027 03/12/2024 300,000 13.4571 03/13/2024 250,000 13.6697 03/14/2024 820,000 13.5749 03/15/2024 670,000 13.6803

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Deutsche Bank AG:

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the period from 04 March 2024 until and including 15 March 2024 amounts to 9,091,000 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Deutsche Bank AG is carried out by a broker that has been commissioned by Deutsche Bank AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

