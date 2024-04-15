15.04.2024 15:11:35

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Bank AG / Share Buyback - Weekly Report
Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information

15.04.2024 / 15:11 CET/CEST
Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback – 6th Interim Reporting

In the period from 8 April 2024 until and including 12 April 2024 a number of 2,740,147 shares were bought back within the share buyback program of Deutsche Bank AG; on 1 March 2024 Deutsche Bank AG disclosed the begin of the share buyback program on 4 March 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:
 
 Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average share price (Euro)
04/08/2024 380,000 14.8543
04/09/2024 610,000 14.7498
04/10/2024 405,000 14.8204
04/11/2024 1,000,000 14.6628
04/12/2024 345,147 14.8693

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Deutsche Bank AG: https://investor-relations.db.com/share/share-buybacks/capital-distribution?language_id=1#show-content-of-share-buyback-program-2024-1
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the period from 4 March 2024 until and including 12 April 2024 amounts to 18,082,409 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Deutsche Bank AG is carried out by a broker that has been commissioned by Deutsche Bank AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Internet: www.db.com

 
