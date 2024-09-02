EQS-CMS: Deutsche EuroShop AG: Release of a capital market information

|
In the period from 26 August 2024 up to and including 30 August 2024, Deutsche EuroShop AG, Hamburg (ISIN DE0007480204) („Company“), bought back a total of 3,000 shares of the Company within its share buyback program. In the announcement of 19 December 2023 as provided for in Article 2(1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, it was communicated that the share buyback would commence on 21 December 2023.
Shares were bought as follows:
Further information pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available online under https://www.deutsche-euroshop.com/sharebuyback.
The purchase of the Company’s shares was carried out by an investment firm mandated by the Company exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
