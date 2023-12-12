EQS-CMS: Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Energiekontor AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Interim report #28

In the period from 4 December 2023 to 8 December 2023, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 2,000 shares within the framework of the share buyback program announced on 19 May 2023 and started on 30 May 2023.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro) 04.12.2023 499 68.5124 34,187.70 05.12.2023 251 68.6215 17,224.00 06.12.2023 350 69.6729 24,385.50 07.12.2023 640 69.4914 44,474.50 08.12.2023 260 69.8462 18,160.00

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 30 May 2023 is 54,571.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 12 December 2023

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board