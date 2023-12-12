|
12.12.2023 08:30:03
EQS-CMS: Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Energiekontor AG
/ Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Interim report #28
In the period from 4 December 2023 to 8 December 2023, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 2,000 shares within the framework of the share buyback program announced on 19 May 2023 and started on 30 May 2023.
The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:
The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 30 May 2023 is 54,571.
The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback
Bremen, 12 December 2023
Energiekontor AG
The Management Board
12.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Energiekontor AG
|Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
|28359 Bremen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.energiekontor.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1794359 12.12.2023 CET/CEST
