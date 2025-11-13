EQS-News: Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor with strong operational momentum in the first nine months of 2025 – project progress confirms strong basis for continued growth

EQS-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor with strong operational momentum in the first nine months of 2025 – project progress confirms strong basis for continued growth



13.11.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Bremen, 13 November 2025 – Energiekontor AG (“Energiekontor”), a leading German project developer and operator of wind and solar parks based in Bremen and listed in the General Standard, has consistently continued its operational growth course in the first nine months of 2025. Despite the adjusted earnings forecast for the current financial year in October 2025, operational development is showing exceptionally strong momentum. Numerous projects have been approved, awarded and brought to financial close in recent months. The high realisation rate and solid project base demonstrate the sustainable strength of Energiekontor's business model and form the basis for further growth in the coming years.

In the first nine months of 2025, Energiekontor sold five wind projects with a combined generation capacity of around 115 megawatts. These included the Hare Craig ready-to-build project in the United Kingdom, sold to Uniper; the Würselen wind park, which was repowered and commissioned in May 2025 before being sold to SachsenEnergie; and three turnkey projects in North Rhine-Westphalia. With these transactions, Energiekontor is once again demonstrating the strength of its business model across various markets. In addition, further project sales are at an advanced stage of negotiation, some of which are expected to be completed in the current financial year.

As of 30 September 2025, 17 projects with a total generating capacity of around 552 megawatts were under construction or being prepared for construction. Of these, seven projects, with a combined capacity of around 200 megawatts, will be added to Energiekontor’s own portfolio once commissioned. Following the reporting date, financial close was also achieved for two German wind park projects, Wulkow-Booßen and Nideggen, bringing the number of projects under construction to 19 with a total capacity of approximately 611 megawatts. Energiekontor's construction activity thus stands at an all-time high, demonstrating its continued strength in realisation within the German and international project development business.

During the reporting period, Energiekontor also commissioned two solar parks and one wind park, with a combined generation capacity of around 83 megawatts. The German solar parks Letschin and Königsfeld, with a total nominal capacity of about 65 megawatt peak, were integrated into the company’s own portfolio and have since contributed to its power generation segment. The repowered and commissioned Würselen wind park will also contribute to the Group's results for the current 2025 financial year in connection with its turnkey sale to SachsenEnergie. As of 30 September 2025, the Group's own portfolio comprises a total of 40 wind and solar parks with a total generation capacity of around 448 megawatts. With the Group's own projects currently under construction, the portfolio is expected to grow to around 650 megawatts.

In addition, building permits and EEG feed-in tariffs obtained in the first nine months of 2025 further secure Energiekontor's future growth. As of 30 September 2025, Energiekontor held 30 building permits with a total nominal capacity of around 1.1 gigawatts. This figure was increased once again to around 1.2 gigawatts after the reporting date following the receipt of further building permits. Furthermore, Energiekontor was awarded contracts for twelve wind projects and one solar project with a total capacity of more than 320 megawatts in the Federal Network Agency’s tenders during the first three quarters of 2025. Many of these projects have already successfully reached financial close, allowing construction preparations to begin.

For the coming months, Energiekontor expects further progress in project sales and project development, including additional financial closes. Energiekontor's focus remains on the sale of attractive wind and solar parks and the continuous expansion of the Group's own portfolio of parks.

The forecast adjustment for consolidated earnings (EBT) for the 2025 financial year from 70 to 90 million euros to 30 to 40 million euros, published in October 2025, is, as reported, primarily due to project delays caused by external factors, which might arise in the context of the currently very challenging project development business. The substance of the projects and the project pipeline remains unaffected. Furthermore, the postponement does not create any capacity bottlenecks for other projects in advanced development stages that might contribute to consolidated earnings in the future. Likewise, the validity of the 2023 and 2028 growth strategy remains unaffected by the aforementioned shift in earnings. Energiekontor's solid business model allows the company to navigate transition phases of this kind without having to cut staff or reduce business activities until the deferred earnings contributions are reflected in the company's financial figures again.

“Despite the current challenging market conditions and the short-term adjustment of our earnings forecast, Energiekontor remains very stable economically and highly dynamic in terms of operations. We are also aware that our shares have repeatedly been subject to short-term speculation by short sellers, which has put additional pressure on the share price in recent weeks. However, this does not change the fact that our company is well positioned. With a very mature project pipeline, the consistent expansion of our own portfolio and successful project sales, we are excellently equipped to continue implementing our growth strategy unabated. We remain true to our course and are shaping the energy transition step by step, responsibly and profitably,” said Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG.

The interim statement on the first nine months of 2025 is available for download at https://www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.html.

About Energiekontor AG

For 35 years, Energiekontor has stood for a solid business policy and extensive experience in renewable energies. Founded in Bremerhaven, Germany, in 1990, the company is among the pioneers in its industry and is now one of Germany’s leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad. In addition, Energiekontor operates 40 wind and solar parks with a total nominal power of around 450 megawatts in its own portfolio. Around 200 megawatts, which are also earmarked for the Group's own portfolio, are currently under construction. Energiekontor also plays a pioneering role in economic terms and aims to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.

Along with its headquarters in Bremen, Germany, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Berlin, Potsdam and Hildesheim. The company also has branch offices in England, Scotland, Portugal, France and the United States.

Since being established, Energiekontor has a proud track record of realising more than 170 wind and solar park projects with a total nominal power of over 1.5 gigawatts. This corresponds to an investment volume of more than 2.3 billion euros. The significantly expanded project pipeline in the 2024 financial year (11.2 gigawatts excluding US project rights) shows the future growth potential and the possible contribution that Energiekontor can make to the expansion of renewable energies.

Energiekontor AG (WKN 531350/ISIN DE0005313506/General Standard) is listed on the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt. Shares can be traded on all German stock markets.

