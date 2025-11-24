EQS-CMS: Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fabasoft AG / Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

24.11.2025

Information on share buyback program – Interim Report 9



Linz, 24 November 2025 – Fabasoft AG (AT0000785407) has been buying back its own shares via the stock exchange since 25 September 2025 as part of its share buyback program (“share buyback program 2025”) announced in the disclosure of 24 September 2025 in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit a of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 17 November 2025 up to and including 21 November 2025, Fabasoft AG acquired a total of 31,598 shares:

Date Number of shares Average price in EUR Total amount in EUR 17/11/2025 6,189 15.580675 96,428.80 18/11/2025 6,313 15.700000 99,114.10 19/11/2025 6,359 15.843419 100,748.30 20/11/2025 6,359 15.900000 101,108.10 21/11/2025 6,378 15.900000 101,410.20

The shares in Fabasoft AG were acquired exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by Fabasoft AG. This bank carried out the repurchase independently of and without influence by the company in accordance with the safe harbor regulations.

The total number of shares purchased under the share buyback program 2025 since 25 September 2025 up to and including 21 November 2025 thus amounts to 112,919 shares. This corresponds to a total volume (excluding incidental acquisition costs) of EUR 1.772.775,25.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Fabasoft AG website www.fabasoft.com under Investors / Corporate Actions / Share Buyback Program 2025 at https://www.fabasoft.com/en/investor-relations/corporate-actions/share-buyback-program-2025.

