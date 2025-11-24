Fabasoft Aktie
WKN: 78540 / ISIN: AT0000785407
24.11.2025 09:00:03
EQS-CMS: Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fabasoft AG
/ Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information
In the period from 17 November 2025 up to and including 21 November 2025, Fabasoft AG acquired a total of 31,598 shares:
The shares in Fabasoft AG were acquired exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by Fabasoft AG. This bank carried out the repurchase independently of and without influence by the company in accordance with the safe harbor regulations.
The total number of shares purchased under the share buyback program 2025 since 25 September 2025 up to and including 21 November 2025 thus amounts to 112,919 shares. This corresponds to a total volume (excluding incidental acquisition costs) of EUR 1.772.775,25.
Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Fabasoft AG website www.fabasoft.com under Investors / Corporate Actions / Share Buyback Program 2025 at https://www.fabasoft.com/en/investor-relations/corporate-actions/share-buyback-program-2025.
Klaus Fahrnberger
Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE)
|10.11.25
|Fabasoft buy
|Warburg Research
|11.06.25
|Fabasoft buy
|Warburg Research
|17.02.25
|Fabasoft kaufen
|Warburg Research
|08.11.24
|Fabasoft buy
|Warburg Research
|12.06.24
|Fabasoft kaufen
|Warburg Research
|25.09.17
|Fabasoft Hold
|Warburg Research
|Fabasoft AG
|15,70
|-0,32%