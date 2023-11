EQS-CMS: Heidelberg Materials AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Heidelberg Materials AG / Share buy-back programme

31.10.2023 / 13:55 CET/CEST

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Final notification for the third tranche of the share buyback programme announced on 27 July 2023

Heidelberg Materials AG

Berliner Strasse 6, 69120 Heidelberg

On 30 October 2023, Heidelberg Materials AG completed the acquisition of shares in Heidelberg Materials AG under the third tranche of the share buyback programme announced on 27 July 2023 in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

As part of the third tranche of the share buyback programme, a total of 4,117,499 shares (ISIN DE0006047004) were acquired. This corresponds to approx. 2.21% of the company's share capital. The average purchase price per share paid on the stock exchange was € 72.2757. The total price (without incidental acquisition costs) of the repurchased shares was € 297,594,994.48.

The shares were repurchased by an independent investment firm commissioned by Heidelberg Materials AG exclusively via the Xetra trading system on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Information on the transactions relating to the share buyback programme is also published on the website of Heidelberg Materials AG (www.heidelbergmaterials.com) under the category "Investor Relations/Share/Share buyback".

Heidelberg, 31 October 2023

The Managing Board