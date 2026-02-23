EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Share buyback programme

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Share buyback programme



23.02.2026 / 11:50 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 – 2nd Interim Announcement

In the period from 16 February 2026 up to and including 20 February 2026, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 12,399 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 19.4339 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 13 February 2026 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.



The number of the shares bought back are as follows

Date Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1 16 February 2026 2,663 19.1698 17 February 2026 2,500 19.2480 18 February 2026 2,138 19.3238 19 February 2026 2,564 19.6257 20 February 2026 2,534 19.8022 Total 12,399 19.4339

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.



The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG since 13 February 2026 within the share buyback programme amounts to 13,089 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 13 February 2026 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).



Detailed information is available on the Company’s website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.



Berlin, 23. February 2026

