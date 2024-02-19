19.02.2024 16:06:06

EQS-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: MLP SE / Interim announcement / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback – 7th interim announcement
MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

19.02.2024 / 16:06 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MLP SE: Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback –
7th interim announcement

 

In the time period from February 12, 2024 until and including February 16, 2024, a number of 46,815 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 2, 2024 was disclosed on December 13, 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Average price (EUR)
February 12, 2024 9,682 5.3390
February 13, 2024 9,507 5.3489
February 14, 2024 8,452 5.3220
February 15, 2024 9,612 5.4079
February 16, 2024 9,562 5.4621

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE (https://www.mlp-se.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 2, 2024 until and including February 16, 2024 amounts to 464,508 shares.

The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.

 


19.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MLP SE
Alte Heerstraße 40
69168 Wiesloch
Germany
Internet: www.mlp-se.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1840369  19.02.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1840369&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu MLP SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu MLP SEmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

MLP SE 5,45 0,74% MLP SE

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX verhalten -- DAX schwächer -- Börsen in Asien uneins
Während der heimische Markt um die Nulllinie pendelt, zeigt sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt am Dienstag etwas tiefer. Die asiatischen Indizes tendieren indes im Verlauf uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen