EQS-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: MLP SE / Interim announcement / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback – 7th interim announcement

MLP SE: Release of a capital market information



19.02.2024 / 16:06 CET/CEST

In the time period from February 12, 2024 until and including February 16, 2024, a number of 46,815 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 2, 2024 was disclosed on December 13, 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Average price (EUR) February 12, 2024 9,682 5.3390 February 13, 2024 9,507 5.3489 February 14, 2024 8,452 5.3220 February 15, 2024 9,612 5.4079 February 16, 2024 9,562 5.4621

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE (https://www.mlp-se.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 2, 2024 until and including February 16, 2024 amounts to 464,508 shares.

The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.