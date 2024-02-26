|
26.02.2024 18:43:05
EQS-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: MLP SE
/ Interim announcement / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback – 8th interim announcement
MLP SE: Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback –
In the time period from February 19, 2024 until and including February 23, 2024, a number of 45,902 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 2, 2024 was disclosed on December 13, 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE (https://www.mlp-se.com).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 2, 2024 until and including February 23, 2024 amounts to 510,410 shares.
The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.
26.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MLP SE
|Alte Heerstraße 40
|69168 Wiesloch
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mlp-se.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1845489 26.02.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MLP SEmehr Nachrichten
|
26.02.24
|EQS-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
26.02.24
|EQS-CMS: MLP SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
19.02.24
|EQS-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
19.02.24
|EQS-CMS: MLP SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
12.02.24
|EQS-CMS: MLP SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
12.02.24
|EQS-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
05.02.24
|EQS-CMS: MLP SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
05.02.24
|EQS-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)