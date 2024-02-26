EQS-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: MLP SE / Interim announcement / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback – 8th interim announcement

26.02.2024 / 18:43 CET/CEST

MLP SE: Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback –

8th interim announcement

In the time period from February 19, 2024 until and including February 23, 2024, a number of 45,902 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 2, 2024 was disclosed on December 13, 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Average price (EUR) February 19, 2024 9,479 5.4783 February 20, 2024 9,360 5.4663 February 21, 2024 9,371 5.4769 February 22, 2024 8,000 5.3863 February 23, 2024 9,692 5.3563

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE (https://www.mlp-se.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 2, 2024 until and including February 23, 2024 amounts to 510,410 shares.

The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.