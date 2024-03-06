EQS-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: MLP SE / Concluding notification / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback – Concluding notification

06.03.2024 / 15:43 CET/CEST

Concluding notification

In the time period from March 4, 2024 until and including March 5, 2024, a number of 16,880 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 2, 2024 was disclosed on December 13, 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Average price (EUR) March 4, 2024 9,388 5.3953 March 5, 2024 7,492 5.4427

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE (https://www.mlp-se.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 2, 2024 until and including March 5, 2024 amounts to 577,202 shares.

The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.

We have completed our share buyback programme early within the published acquisition period from January 2, 2024 (earliest possible acquisition date) to May 31, 2024 (latest possible acquisition date).