|
06.03.2024 15:43:31
EQS-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: MLP SE
/ Concluding notification / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback – Concluding notification
MLP SE: Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback –
In the time period from March 4, 2024 until and including March 5, 2024, a number of 16,880 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 2, 2024 was disclosed on December 13, 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE (https://www.mlp-se.com).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 2, 2024 until and including March 5, 2024 amounts to 577,202 shares.
The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.
We have completed our share buyback programme early within the published acquisition period from January 2, 2024 (earliest possible acquisition date) to May 31, 2024 (latest possible acquisition date).
06.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MLP SE
|Alte Heerstraße 40
|69168 Wiesloch
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mlp-se.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1853001 06.03.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MLP SEmehr Nachrichten
|
07:34
|EQS-News: FY 2023: MLP proves resilience of business model – consistent dividend proposal, growth target 2025 confirmed (EQS Group)
|
07:34
|EQS-News: FY 2023: MLP beweist Widerstandsfähigkeit des Geschäftsmodells – konstanter Dividendenvorschlag, Wachstumsziel 2025 bekräftigt (EQS Group)
|
06.03.24
|EQS-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
06.03.24
|EQS-CMS: MLP SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
04.03.24
|EQS-CMS: MLP SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
04.03.24
|EQS-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
26.02.24
|EQS-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
26.02.24
|EQS-CMS: MLP SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
Analysen zu MLP SEmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|MLP SE
|5,45
|1,87%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Zinsentscheid der EZB: ATX letztlich stabil -- DAX schließt nach neuer Bestmarke höher -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag wenig bewegt, während der deutsche Leitindex auf ein nees Allzeithoch stieg. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich am Donnerstag in Grün. An den Börsen in Fernost waren Minuszeichen zu sehen.