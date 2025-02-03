EQS-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: MLP SE / Interim announcement / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback – 5th interim announcement

MLP SE: Release of a capital market information



03.02.2025 / 14:29 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





MLP SE: Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback –

5th interim announcement

In the time period from January 27, 2025 until and including January 31, 2025, a number of 50,622 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 2, 2025 was disclosed on December 11, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Average price (EUR) 27/01/2025 9,748 6.8264 28/01/2025 10,150 6.8545 29/01/2025 10,195 6.8624 30/01/2025 10,309 6.9113 31/01/2025 10,220 6.9791

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE (https://www.mlp-se.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 2, 2025 until and including January 31, 2025 amounts to 212,274 shares.

The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.