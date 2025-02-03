EQS-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

03.02.2025 14:29:07

03.02.2025 / 14:29 CET/CEST
5th interim announcement

 

In the time period from January 27, 2025 until and including January 31, 2025, a number of 50,622 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 2, 2025 was disclosed on December 11, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Average price (EUR)
27/01/2025 9,748 6.8264
28/01/2025 10,150 6.8545
29/01/2025 10,195 6.8624
30/01/2025 10,309 6.9113
31/01/2025 10,220 6.9791

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE (https://www.mlp-se.com). 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 2, 2025 until and including January 31, 2025 amounts to 212,274 shares.

The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.

 


Language: English
Company: MLP SE
Alte Heerstraße 40
69168 Wiesloch
Germany
Internet: www.mlp-se.de

 
