EQS-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

In the time period from January 27, 2025 until and including January 31, 2025, a number of 50,622 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 2, 2025 was disclosed on December 11, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE (https://www.mlp-se.com).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 2, 2025 until and including January 31, 2025 amounts to 212,274 shares.
The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.
