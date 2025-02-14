EQS-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: MLP SE / Concluding notification / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback – Concluding notification

14.02.2025 / 14:02 CET/CEST

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Concluding notification

In the time period from February 10, 2025 until and including February 13, 2025, a number of 33,886 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 2, 2025 was disclosed on December 11, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Average price (EUR) 10/02/2025 10,254 7.2217 11/02/2025 10,247 7.2149 12/02/2025 10,311 7.1008 13/02/2025 3,074 7.0244

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE (https://www.mlp-se.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 2, 2025 until and including February 13, 2025 amounts to 300,358 shares.

The purchase of the shares of MLP SE was carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.

We have completed our share buyback programme early within the published acquisition period from January 2, 2025 (earliest possible acquisition date) to May 31, 2025 (latest possible acquisition date).