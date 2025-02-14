|
14.02.2025 14:02:16
EQS-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: MLP SE
/ Concluding notification / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback – Concluding notification
MLP SE: Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback –
In the time period from February 10, 2025 until and including February 13, 2025, a number of 33,886 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 2, 2025 was disclosed on December 11, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE (https://www.mlp-se.com).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 2, 2025 until and including February 13, 2025 amounts to 300,358 shares.
The purchase of the shares of MLP SE was carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.
We have completed our share buyback programme early within the published acquisition period from January 2, 2025 (earliest possible acquisition date) to May 31, 2025 (latest possible acquisition date).
14.02.2025 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MLP SE
|Alte Heerstraße 40
|69168 Wiesloch
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mlp-se.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2086709 14.02.2025 CET/CEST
