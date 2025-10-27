RWE Aktie
WKN: 703712 / ISIN: DE0007037129
|
27.10.2025 11:51:13
EQS-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
/ Share Buyback
Announcement in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Employee share program Germany 2025 – Interim report No. 3
In the period from 20 October 2025 to 24 October 2025, a total of 90,157 shares were purchased under the German employee share program of RWE Aktiengesellschaft, the start of which was announced on 22 August 2025 in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The shares were acquired exclusively through the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by the company as follows:
The total volume of shares acquired under the German employee share program in the time period from 6 October 2025 until and including 24 October 2025 amounts to 263,841 shares.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft
