EQS-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback

RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information



27.10.2025 / 11:51 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Employee share program Germany 2025 – Interim report No. 3

In the period from 20 October 2025 to 24 October 2025, a total of 90,157 shares were purchased under the German employee share program of RWE Aktiengesellschaft, the start of which was announced on 22 August 2025 in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The shares were acquired exclusively through the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by the company as follows:

Date Trading venue Aggregate volume

(number of shares) Weighted average price (€) Aggregate volume (€) 20.10.2025 XETR 17,902 41.0255 € 734,438.50 € 21.10.2025 XETR 17,852 40.8789 € 729,770.12 € 22.10.2025 XETR 18,109 40.8935 € 740,540.39 € 23.10.2025 XETR 18,110 40.1858 € 727,764.84 € 24.10.2025 XETR 18,184 40.3570 € 733,851.69 €

The total volume of shares acquired under the German employee share program in the time period from 6 October 2025 until and including 24 October 2025 amounts to 263,841 shares.



Essen, 27 October 2025

RWE Aktiengesellschaft

The Executive Board

