|
13.11.2023 14:12:23
EQS-CMS: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft
/ Information regarding the share buy-back program
Information regarding the share buy-back program
13 November 2023
Talanx Aktiengesellschaft
In the period from 6 November 2023 through 10 November 2023, 54,728 shares have in total been bought in the course of the ongoing share buy-back of Talanx Aktiengesellschaft.
The following respective amounts of shares were acquired:
A list of the individual transactions carried out within one day is published on the company’s website https://www.talanx.com/en/investor_relations/share/share_buy-back_programme.
The shares are acquired by a bank commissioned by Talanx Aktiengesellschaft exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra).
Contact:
Bernd Sablowsky
Head of Investor Relations
HDI-Platz 1
30659 Hannover
Phone: +49 511 3747 2793
13.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Talanx Aktiengesellschaft
|HDI-Platz 1
|30659 Hannover
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.talanx.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1771251 13.11.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Talanx AGmehr Nachrichten
|
14:12
|EQS-CMS: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
14:12
|EQS-CMS: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
12:25
|Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX am Mittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
12:05
|Versicherer: Talanx-Aktionäre hoffen trotz Unwetter auf hohe Gewinne (Handelsblatt)
|
10:28
|ROUNDUP: Talanx will Gewinn schneller steigern als geplant - Aktie legt zu (dpa-AFX)
|
09:27
|MDAX aktuell: MDAX-Börsianer greifen zum Start des Montagshandels zu (finanzen.at)
|
08:00
|Talanx verdient im 3. Quartal deutlich mehr und gibt neue Prognose 2024 (Dow Jones)
|
10.11.23
|MDAX-Handel aktuell: MDAX sackt letztendlich ab (finanzen.at)