EQS-CMS: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft / Information regarding the share buy-back program
Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

13.11.2023
Information regarding the share buy-back program
 

13 November 2023

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft
WKN: TLX100
ISIN: DE000TLX1005

In the period from 6 November 2023 through 10 November 2023, 54,728 shares have in total been bought in the course of the ongoing share buy-back of Talanx Aktiengesellschaft.

The following respective amounts of shares were acquired:

Date Shares Acquired (Number) Average Price
(EUR)		 Total Share Value (EUR)
06.11.2023 11,127 59.459922 € 661,610.55
07.11.2023 12,500 59.356392 € 741,954.90
08.11.2023 9,000 59.708917 € 537,380.25
09.11.2023 10,101 58.931977 € 595,271.90
10.11.2023 12,000 59.460321 € 713,523.85

 

A list of the individual transactions carried out within one day is published on the company’s website https://www.talanx.com/en/investor_relations/share/share_buy-back_programme.

The shares are acquired by a bank commissioned by Talanx Aktiengesellschaft exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra).

 

Contact:

Bernd Sablowsky

Head of Investor Relations

HDI-Platz 1

30659 Hannover

Phone: +49 511 3747 2793

 

 


Language: English
Company: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft
HDI-Platz 1
30659 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.talanx.com

 
