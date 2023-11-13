EQS-CMS: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft / Information regarding the share buy-back program

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information



13.11.2023 / 14:12 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Information regarding the share buy-back program



13 November 2023

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft

WKN: TLX100

ISIN: DE000TLX1005

In the period from 6 November 2023 through 10 November 2023, 54,728 shares have in total been bought in the course of the ongoing share buy-back of Talanx Aktiengesellschaft.

The following respective amounts of shares were acquired:

Date Shares Acquired (Number) Average Price

(EUR) Total Share Value (EUR) 06.11.2023 11,127 59.459922 € 661,610.55 07.11.2023 12,500 59.356392 € 741,954.90 08.11.2023 9,000 59.708917 € 537,380.25 09.11.2023 10,101 58.931977 € 595,271.90 10.11.2023 12,000 59.460321 € 713,523.85

A list of the individual transactions carried out within one day is published on the company’s website https://www.talanx.com/en/investor_relations/share/share_buy-back_programme.

The shares are acquired by a bank commissioned by Talanx Aktiengesellschaft exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra).

Contact:

Bernd Sablowsky

Head of Investor Relations

HDI-Platz 1

30659 Hannover

Phone: +49 511 3747 2793