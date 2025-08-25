EQS-CMS: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft / Information regarding the share buy-back programme

25.08.2025 / 16:08 CET/CEST

Information regarding the share buy-back programme



25/08/2025

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft

WKN: TLX100

ISIN: DE000TLX1005

In the period from 18 August 2025 through (including) 22 August 2025, 32,500 shares have in total been bought in the course of the ongoing share buy-back of Talanx Aktiengesellschaft.

The following respective amounts of shares were acquired:

Date Shares Acquired (#) Average Price (EUR) Total Share Value (EUR) 18/08/2025 6,500 122.52 796,396.50 19/08/2025 6,500 121.89 792,298.00 20/08/2025 6,500 122.14 793,938.60 21/08/2025 6,500 121.36 788,858.20 22/08/2025 6,500 120.88 785,707.65

A list of the individual transactions carried out within one day is published on the company’s website. https://www.talanx.com/en/investor_relations/share/share_buy-back_programme

The total volume of shares acquired in the course of the ongoing share buy-back programme amounts to 32,500 shares.

The shares are acquired by a bank commissioned by Talanx Aktiengesellschaft exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra).

Contact:

Bernd Sablowsky

Head of Investor Relations

HDI-Platz 1

30659 Hannover

Phone: +49 511 3747 2793