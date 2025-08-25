Talanx Aktie

WKN DE: TLX100 / ISIN: DE000TLX1005

25.08.2025 16:08:44

EQS-CMS: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft / Information regarding the share buy-back programme
Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

25.08.2025 / 16:08 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Information regarding the share buy-back programme
 

25/08/2025

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft
WKN: TLX100
ISIN: DE000TLX1005

In the period from 18 August 2025 through (including) 22 August 2025, 32,500 shares have in total been bought in the course of the ongoing share buy-back of Talanx Aktiengesellschaft.

The following respective amounts of shares were acquired:

Date Shares Acquired (#) Average Price (EUR) Total Share Value (EUR)
18/08/2025    6,500  122.52 796,396.50
19/08/2025 6,500 121.89 792,298.00
20/08/2025 6,500 122.14 793,938.60
21/08/2025 6,500 121.36 788,858.20
22/08/2025 6,500 120.88 785,707.65

 

A list of the individual transactions carried out within one day is published on the company’s website. https://www.talanx.com/en/investor_relations/share/share_buy-back_programme

The total volume of shares acquired in the course of the ongoing share buy-back programme amounts to 32,500 shares.

The shares are acquired by a bank commissioned by Talanx Aktiengesellschaft exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra).

 

Contact:

Bernd Sablowsky

Head of Investor Relations

HDI-Platz 1

30659 Hannover

Phone: +49 511 3747 2793

 


25.08.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft
HDI-Platz 1
30659 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.talanx.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2188280  25.08.2025 CET/CEST

