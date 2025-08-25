Talanx Aktie
WKN DE: TLX100 / ISIN: DE000TLX1005
|
25.08.2025 16:08:44
EQS-CMS: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft
/ Information regarding the share buy-back programme
Information regarding the share buy-back programme
25/08/2025
Talanx Aktiengesellschaft
In the period from 18 August 2025 through (including) 22 August 2025, 32,500 shares have in total been bought in the course of the ongoing share buy-back of Talanx Aktiengesellschaft.
The following respective amounts of shares were acquired:
A list of the individual transactions carried out within one day is published on the company’s website. https://www.talanx.com/en/investor_relations/share/share_buy-back_programme
The total volume of shares acquired in the course of the ongoing share buy-back programme amounts to 32,500 shares.
The shares are acquired by a bank commissioned by Talanx Aktiengesellschaft exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra).
Contact:
Bernd Sablowsky
Head of Investor Relations
HDI-Platz 1
30659 Hannover
Phone: +49 511 3747 2793
25.08.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Talanx Aktiengesellschaft
|HDI-Platz 1
|30659 Hannover
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.talanx.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2188280 25.08.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Talanx AGmehr Nachrichten
|
16:08
|EQS-CMS: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
16:08
|EQS-CMS: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
15:58
|Optimismus in Frankfurt: MDAX verbucht nachmittags Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
12:26
|Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: Anleger lassen MDAX mittags steigen (finanzen.at)
|
09:28
|Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX zum Start mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
22.08.25
|Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: MDAX präsentiert sich zum Handelsende fester (finanzen.at)
|
22.08.25