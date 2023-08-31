EQS-CMS: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe: Other admission duties to follow

31.08.2023 09:55:03

Termination and redemption of subordinated notes 2013 (ISIN: AT0000A12GN0)

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe decided to terminate the subordinated notes due 2043 (Notes 2013), ISIN AT0000A12GN0, in the remaining outstanding nominal amount of EUR 284.4 million with effect from 9 October 2023 and to redeem the notes at the redemption amount which equals 100% of the principal amount of the notes plus the interest accrued until the date of redemption.

All necessary approvals were granted by the financial market authority (FMA). Erste Group Bank AG, Am Belverede 1, 1100 Vienna, Austria will act as paying agent.

Legal notice/disclaimer:

This communication is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or an offer or solicitation to buy or subscribe to securities, nor does it constitute financial analysis or advice or a recommendation relating to financial instruments.

Nothing in this announcement constitutes an offer to sell the Notes in the United States. Securities may not be offered, sold or delivered in the United States absent registration under, or an exemption from the registration requirements of, the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act").

This communication does not constitute and shall not, in any circumstances, constitute a public offering nor an invitation to the public in connection with any offer within the meaning of the European Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

 

Contact:
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Investor Relations
1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30

Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920 E-Mail: nina.higatzberger@vig.com
Katarzyna Bizon Tel.: +43 (0)50 390-20071 E-Mail: katarzyna.bizon@vig.com

31.08.2023 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Schottenring 30
1010 Vienna
Austria
Internet: www.group.vig

 
