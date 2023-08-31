|
31.08.2023 09:55:03
EQS-CMS: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe: Other admission duties to follow
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Vienna Insurance GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
/ Change to the rights attached to other securities according to § 139 BörseG
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE "UNITED STATES") OR IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON RESIDENT OR LOCATED IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.
Termination and redemption of subordinated notes 2013 (ISIN: AT0000A12GN0)
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe decided to terminate the subordinated notes due 2043 (Notes 2013), ISIN AT0000A12GN0, in the remaining outstanding nominal amount of EUR 284.4 million with effect from 9 October 2023 and to redeem the notes at the redemption amount which equals 100% of the principal amount of the notes plus the interest accrued until the date of redemption.
All necessary approvals were granted by the financial market authority (FMA). Erste Group Bank AG, Am Belverede 1, 1100 Vienna, Austria will act as paying agent.
Legal notice/disclaimer:
This communication is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or an offer or solicitation to buy or subscribe to securities, nor does it constitute financial analysis or advice or a recommendation relating to financial instruments.
Nothing in this announcement constitutes an offer to sell the Notes in the United States. Securities may not be offered, sold or delivered in the United States absent registration under, or an exemption from the registration requirements of, the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act").
This communication does not constitute and shall not, in any circumstances, constitute a public offering nor an invitation to the public in connection with any offer within the meaning of the European Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.
Contact:
31.08.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
|Schottenring 30
|1010 Vienna
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.group.vig
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1715963 31.08.2023 CET/CEST
