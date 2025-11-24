EQS-CMS: WashTec AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: WashTec AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 | Acquisition of own shares – 3. Interim announcement

24.11.2025

In the period from November 17, 2025 up to and including November 21, 2025, WashTec AG purchased a total of 4,207 shares as part of its ongoing 2025 Share Buyback Program, which was announced on November 5, 2025, in accordance with Art. 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



The following numbers of shares were purchased in each case: Date Aggregate volume

(number of shares) Weighted average price (EUR) 17 Nov 2025 643 43.8689 18 Nov 2025 765 43.7303 19 Nov 2025 854 43.7211 20 Nov 2025 960 43.8431 21 Nov 2025 985 43.9904

The total number of shares purchased under the 2025 share buyback program since November 6, 2025, up to and including November 21, 2025, thus amounts to 9,641 of shares. The shares of WashTec AG are purchased exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by WashTec AG.



Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the WashTec AG website in the "Share" section under "Share buyback" (



WashTec AG

