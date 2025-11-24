WashTec Aktie

WashTec für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 750750 / ISIN: DE0007507501

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
24.11.2025 09:00:03

EQS-CMS: WashTec AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: WashTec AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 | Acquisition of own shares – 3. Interim announcement
WashTec AG: Release of a capital market information

24.11.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Augsburg, November 24, 2025

In the period from November 17, 2025 up to and including November 21, 2025, WashTec AG purchased a total of 4,207 shares as part of its ongoing 2025 Share Buyback Program, which was announced on November 5, 2025, in accordance with Art. 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The following numbers of shares were purchased in each case:
Date Aggregate volume
(number of shares)		 Weighted average price (EUR)
17 Nov 2025 643 43.8689
18 Nov 2025 765 43.7303
19 Nov 2025 854 43.7211
20 Nov 2025 960 43.8431
21 Nov 2025 985 43.9904

The total number of shares purchased under the 2025 share buyback program since November 6, 2025, up to and including November 21, 2025, thus amounts to 9,641 of shares. The shares of WashTec AG are purchased exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by WashTec AG.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the WashTec AG website in the "Share" section under "Share buyback" (ir.washtec.de/en/).

WashTec AG
The Management Board

24.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: WashTec AG
Argonstraße 7
86153 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.washtec.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2234572  24.11.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu WashTec AGmehr Nachrichten