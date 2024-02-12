12.02.2024 15:47:16

EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 11. Interim Announcement
Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

12.02.2024 / 15:47 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from February 5, 2024 up to and including February 9, 2024, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 7,961 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on November 22, 2023 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on November 27, 2023.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from February 5, 2024 up to and including February 9, 2024 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
February 5, 2024 1,600 8.3388
February 6, 2024 1,700 8.2774
February 7, 2024 321 8.3000
February 8, 2024 1,750 8.1966
February 9, 2024 2,590 8.2619
In total 7,961 8.2679

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from November 27, 2023 up to and including February 9, 2024 thus amounts to 82,275 shares.

The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/English/2700/share-buy-back-2023_ii.html.

 

Munich, February 12, 2024

 

Westwing Group SE

The Management Board

 


