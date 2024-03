EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 15. Interim Announcement

Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information



11.03.2024 / 16:09 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





In the period from March 4, 2024 up to and including March 8, 2024, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 4,555 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on November 22, 2023 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on November 27, 2023.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from March 4, 2024 up to and including March 8, 2024 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR) March 4, 2024 518 8.0900 March 5, 2024 1,671 7.9613 March 6, 2024 374 7.8900 March 7, 2024 942 7.7866 March 8, 2024 1,050 7.4430 In total 4,555 7.8145

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from November 27, 2023 up to and including March 8, 2024 thus amounts to 111,508 shares.

The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/English/2700/share-buy-back-2023_ii.html.

Munich, March 11, 2024

Westwing Group SE

The Management Board