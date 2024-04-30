|
EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE
/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – Final Reporting for Share Buy-Back Program
Westwing Group SE completes Share Buy-Back Program
Munich, Germany, April 30, 2024 – The Management Board of Westwing Group SE (the "Company") has decided on November 22, 2023 with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to carry out a buy-back program with a maximum volume of up to a maximum of 600,000 shares of the Company (this equals up to approximately 2.87% of today’s share capital) at a total maximum aggregate purchase price without ancillary costs of up to a maximum of EUR 3.0 million (the "Share Buy-Back Program").
The Share Buy-Back Program began on November 27, 2023 and should end with the expiration of April 30, 2024 at the latest. The Share Buy-Back Program ended on April 30, 2024, since the expiration date was reached on this date.
In the period from November 27, 2023 (inclusive) until the end of the program on April 30, 2024 (inclusive), a total of 136,544 shares were bought back in the course of the Share Buy-Back Program of the Company. This corresponds to a portion of approximately 0.65% of the registered share capital of the Company. The purchase price per share amounted to EUR 8.2412 on average. In total, shares were bought back for an overall purchase price of EUR 1,125,291.19.
Shares were bought back as follows:
Full transaction details are published on the Company’s website under https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/English/2700/share-buy-back-2023_ii.html
The share buy-backs were executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
Munich, April 30, 2024
Westwing Group SE
The Management Board
