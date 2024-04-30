30.04.2024 19:07:25

EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – Final Reporting for Share Buy-Back Program
Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

30.04.2024 / 19:07 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Westwing Group SE completes Share Buy-Back Program

Munich, Germany, April 30, 2024 – The Management Board of Westwing Group SE (the "Company") has decided on November 22, 2023 with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to carry out a buy-back program with a maximum volume of up to a maximum of 600,000 shares of the Company (this equals up to approximately 2.87% of today’s share capital) at a total maximum aggregate purchase price without ancillary costs of up to a maximum of EUR 3.0 million (the "Share Buy-Back Program").

The Share Buy-Back Program began on November 27, 2023 and should end with the expiration of April 30, 2024 at the latest. The Share Buy-Back Program ended on April 30, 2024, since the expiration date was reached on this date.

In the period from November 27, 2023 (inclusive) until the end of the program on April 30, 2024 (inclusive), a total of 136,544 shares were bought back in the course of the Share Buy-Back Program of the Company. This corresponds to a portion of approximately 0.65% of the registered share capital of the Company. The purchase price per share amounted to EUR 8.2412 on average. In total, shares were bought back for an overall purchase price of EUR 1,125,291.19.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares bought back Aggregate volume
(EUR)		 Weighted average price (EUR)
November 27, 2023 1,880 16,492 8.7723
November 28, 2023 1,890 16,817 8.8981
November 29, 2023 1,850 16,502 8.9200
November 30, 2023 2,060 18,492 8.9766
December 1, 2023 2,110 18,525 8.7798
December 4, 2023 2,770 24,849 8.9706
December 5, 2023 3,000 26,899 8.9663
December 6, 2023 2,200 19,612 8.9144
December 7, 2023 2,122 18,894 8.9040
December 8, 2023 2,550 22,810 8.9450
December 11, 2023 2,700 24,135 8.9390
December 12, 2023 2,314 20,566 8.8875
December 13, 2023 2,031 17,967 8.8462
December 14, 2023 2,675 23,602 8.8234
December 15, 2023 1,368 12,032 8.7954
December 18, 2023 1,685 14,777 8.7700
December 19, 2023 2,900 25,234 8.7013
December 20, 2023 394 3,385 8.5925
December 21, 2023 999 8,872 8.8811
December 22, 2023 3,016 26,989 8.9487
December 27, 2023 1,764 15,083 8.5504
December 28, 2023 1,523 12,927 8.4879
December 29, 2023 269 2,326 8.6451
January 2, 2024 2,383 20,580 8.6360
January 3, 2024 485 4,140 8.5371
January 4, 2024 2,068 17,567 8.4945
January 5, 2024 1,336 11,335 8.4843
January 8, 2024 475 3,990 8.4000
January 9, 2024 988 8,187 8.2867
January 10, 2024 1,500 12,188 8.1255
January 11, 2024 1,340 10,560 7.8806
January 12, 2024 1,300 10,492 8.0704
January 15, 2024 564 4,652 8.2482
January 16, 2024 1,282 10,328 8.0559
January 17, 2024 1,210 9,219 7.6187
January 18, 2024 853 6,582 7.7168
January 19, 2024 932 7,138 7.6586
January 22, 2024 1,310 9,855 7.5233
January 23, 2024 1,152 8,240 7.1525
January 24, 2024 1,360 10,190 7.4924
January 25, 2024 763 5,693 7.4612
January 26, 2024 1,360 10,310 7.5810
January 29, 2024 526 3,935 7.4805
January 30, 2024 1,250 9,974 7.9791
January 31, 2024 1,443 11,998 8.3146
February 1, 2024 814 6,755 8.2981
February 2, 2024 1,550 12,822 8.2724
February 5, 2024 1,600 13,342 8.3388
February 6, 2024 1,700 14,072 8.2774
February 7, 2024 321 2,664 8.3000
February 8, 2024 1,750 14,344 8.1966
February 9, 2024 2,590 21,398 8.2619
February 12, 2024 2,720 21,948 8.0691
February 13, 2024 2,457 19,316 7.8616
February 14, 2024 2,830 21,515 7.6024
February 15, 2024 2,750 20,836 7.5766
February 16, 2024 1,566 11,797 7.5333
February 19, 2024 2,750 20,684 7.5213
February 20, 2024 210 1,577 7.5100
February 21, 2024 780 5,891 7.5529
February 22, 2024 1,763 13,299 7.5437
February 23, 2024 2,197 16,771 7.6337
February 26, 2024 1,325 10,248 7.7341
February 27, 2024 1,056 8,195 7.7603
February 28, 2024 435 3,475 7.9886
February 29, 2024 416 3,274 7.8700
March 1, 2024 1,423 11,410 8.0186
March 4, 2024 518 4,191 8.0900
March 5, 2024 1,671 13,303 7.9613
March 6, 2024 374 2,951 7.8900
March 7, 2024 942 7,335 7.7866
March 8, 2024 1,050 7,815 7.4430
March 11, 2024 559 4,301 7.6948
March 12, 2024 577 4,586 7.9475
March 13, 2024 1,091 8,800 8.0661
March 14, 2024 1,060 8,477 7.9972
March 15, 2024 500 3,852 7.7040
March 18, 2024 12 91 7.5800
March 19, 2024 1,000 7,910 7.9100
March 20, 2024 402 3,055 7.6000
March 21, 2024 1,000 7,607 7.6067
March 22, 2024 931 7,113 7.6400
March 25, 2024 950 7,250 7.6316
March 26, 2024 366 2,782 7.6000
March 27, 2024 400 3,080 7.7000
March 28, 2024 846 6,668 7.8822
April 2, 2024 900 7,081 7.8680
April 3, 2024 800 6,320 7.9000
April 4, 2024 770 6,068 7.8800
April 5, 2024 970 7,669 7.9063
April 8, 2024 878 6,883 7.8392
April 9, 2024 1,045 8,290 7.9328
April 10, 2024 800 6,372 7.9654
April 11, 2024 950 7,560 7.9576
April 12, 2024 744 6,041 8.1197
April 15, 2024 920 7,452 8.1000
April 16, 2024 340 2,686 7.9000
April 17, 2024 810 6,519 8.0486
April 18, 2024 3 24 8.0000
April 19, 2024 1,000 8,005 8.0052
April 22, 2024 1,200 9,958 8.2980
April 23, 2024 100 822 8.2200
April 24, 2024 50 407 8.1400
April 25, 2024 1,244 10,190 8.1912
April 26, 2024 300 2,478 8.2600
April 29, 2024 541 4,460 8.2437
April 30, 2024 977 8,268 8.4627
In total 136,544 1,125,291 8.2412

Full transaction details are published on the Company’s website under https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/English/2700/share-buy-back-2023_ii.html

The share buy-backs were executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

 

Munich, April 30, 2024

 

Westwing Group SE

The Management Board


Language: English
Company: Westwing Group SE
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.westwing.com

 
