EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – Final Reporting for Share Buy-Back Program

30.04.2024 / 19:07 CET/CEST

Westwing Group SE completes Share Buy-Back Program

Munich, Germany, April 30, 2024 – The Management Board of Westwing Group SE (the "Company") has decided on November 22, 2023 with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to carry out a buy-back program with a maximum volume of up to a maximum of 600,000 shares of the Company (this equals up to approximately 2.87% of today’s share capital) at a total maximum aggregate purchase price without ancillary costs of up to a maximum of EUR 3.0 million (the "Share Buy-Back Program").

The Share Buy-Back Program began on November 27, 2023 and should end with the expiration of April 30, 2024 at the latest. The Share Buy-Back Program ended on April 30, 2024, since the expiration date was reached on this date.

In the period from November 27, 2023 (inclusive) until the end of the program on April 30, 2024 (inclusive), a total of 136,544 shares were bought back in the course of the Share Buy-Back Program of the Company. This corresponds to a portion of approximately 0.65% of the registered share capital of the Company. The purchase price per share amounted to EUR 8.2412 on average. In total, shares were bought back for an overall purchase price of EUR 1,125,291.19.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares bought back Aggregate volume

(EUR) Weighted average price (EUR) November 27, 2023 1,880 16,492 8.7723 November 28, 2023 1,890 16,817 8.8981 November 29, 2023 1,850 16,502 8.9200 November 30, 2023 2,060 18,492 8.9766 December 1, 2023 2,110 18,525 8.7798 December 4, 2023 2,770 24,849 8.9706 December 5, 2023 3,000 26,899 8.9663 December 6, 2023 2,200 19,612 8.9144 December 7, 2023 2,122 18,894 8.9040 December 8, 2023 2,550 22,810 8.9450 December 11, 2023 2,700 24,135 8.9390 December 12, 2023 2,314 20,566 8.8875 December 13, 2023 2,031 17,967 8.8462 December 14, 2023 2,675 23,602 8.8234 December 15, 2023 1,368 12,032 8.7954 December 18, 2023 1,685 14,777 8.7700 December 19, 2023 2,900 25,234 8.7013 December 20, 2023 394 3,385 8.5925 December 21, 2023 999 8,872 8.8811 December 22, 2023 3,016 26,989 8.9487 December 27, 2023 1,764 15,083 8.5504 December 28, 2023 1,523 12,927 8.4879 December 29, 2023 269 2,326 8.6451 January 2, 2024 2,383 20,580 8.6360 January 3, 2024 485 4,140 8.5371 January 4, 2024 2,068 17,567 8.4945 January 5, 2024 1,336 11,335 8.4843 January 8, 2024 475 3,990 8.4000 January 9, 2024 988 8,187 8.2867 January 10, 2024 1,500 12,188 8.1255 January 11, 2024 1,340 10,560 7.8806 January 12, 2024 1,300 10,492 8.0704 January 15, 2024 564 4,652 8.2482 January 16, 2024 1,282 10,328 8.0559 January 17, 2024 1,210 9,219 7.6187 January 18, 2024 853 6,582 7.7168 January 19, 2024 932 7,138 7.6586 January 22, 2024 1,310 9,855 7.5233 January 23, 2024 1,152 8,240 7.1525 January 24, 2024 1,360 10,190 7.4924 January 25, 2024 763 5,693 7.4612 January 26, 2024 1,360 10,310 7.5810 January 29, 2024 526 3,935 7.4805 January 30, 2024 1,250 9,974 7.9791 January 31, 2024 1,443 11,998 8.3146 February 1, 2024 814 6,755 8.2981 February 2, 2024 1,550 12,822 8.2724 February 5, 2024 1,600 13,342 8.3388 February 6, 2024 1,700 14,072 8.2774 February 7, 2024 321 2,664 8.3000 February 8, 2024 1,750 14,344 8.1966 February 9, 2024 2,590 21,398 8.2619 February 12, 2024 2,720 21,948 8.0691 February 13, 2024 2,457 19,316 7.8616 February 14, 2024 2,830 21,515 7.6024 February 15, 2024 2,750 20,836 7.5766 February 16, 2024 1,566 11,797 7.5333 February 19, 2024 2,750 20,684 7.5213 February 20, 2024 210 1,577 7.5100 February 21, 2024 780 5,891 7.5529 February 22, 2024 1,763 13,299 7.5437 February 23, 2024 2,197 16,771 7.6337 February 26, 2024 1,325 10,248 7.7341 February 27, 2024 1,056 8,195 7.7603 February 28, 2024 435 3,475 7.9886 February 29, 2024 416 3,274 7.8700 March 1, 2024 1,423 11,410 8.0186 March 4, 2024 518 4,191 8.0900 March 5, 2024 1,671 13,303 7.9613 March 6, 2024 374 2,951 7.8900 March 7, 2024 942 7,335 7.7866 March 8, 2024 1,050 7,815 7.4430 March 11, 2024 559 4,301 7.6948 March 12, 2024 577 4,586 7.9475 March 13, 2024 1,091 8,800 8.0661 March 14, 2024 1,060 8,477 7.9972 March 15, 2024 500 3,852 7.7040 March 18, 2024 12 91 7.5800 March 19, 2024 1,000 7,910 7.9100 March 20, 2024 402 3,055 7.6000 March 21, 2024 1,000 7,607 7.6067 March 22, 2024 931 7,113 7.6400 March 25, 2024 950 7,250 7.6316 March 26, 2024 366 2,782 7.6000 March 27, 2024 400 3,080 7.7000 March 28, 2024 846 6,668 7.8822 April 2, 2024 900 7,081 7.8680 April 3, 2024 800 6,320 7.9000 April 4, 2024 770 6,068 7.8800 April 5, 2024 970 7,669 7.9063 April 8, 2024 878 6,883 7.8392 April 9, 2024 1,045 8,290 7.9328 April 10, 2024 800 6,372 7.9654 April 11, 2024 950 7,560 7.9576 April 12, 2024 744 6,041 8.1197 April 15, 2024 920 7,452 8.1000 April 16, 2024 340 2,686 7.9000 April 17, 2024 810 6,519 8.0486 April 18, 2024 3 24 8.0000 April 19, 2024 1,000 8,005 8.0052 April 22, 2024 1,200 9,958 8.2980 April 23, 2024 100 822 8.2200 April 24, 2024 50 407 8.1400 April 25, 2024 1,244 10,190 8.1912 April 26, 2024 300 2,478 8.2600 April 29, 2024 541 4,460 8.2437 April 30, 2024 977 8,268 8.4627 In total 136,544 1,125,291 8.2412

Full transaction details are published on the Company’s website under https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/English/2700/share-buy-back-2023_ii.html

The share buy-backs were executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Munich, April 30, 2024

Westwing Group SE

The Management Board