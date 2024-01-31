|
31.01.2024 18:25:02
EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: James Denson Wilson Jr, Acquisition of 11,516 PSUs as part of Equity Incentive Compensation. The PSUs will pay out in up to 17,274 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. ...
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
31.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adtran Holdings, Inc.
|901 Explorer Boulevard
|35806 Huntsville
|United States
|Internet:
|www.adtran.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
89213 31.01.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ADTRAN Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten
|
17:59
|Schwacher Wochentag in Frankfurt: SDAX schwächelt zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
16:04
|TecDAX-Titel ADTRAN-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in ADTRAN von vor 10 Jahren angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
15:59
|XETRA-Handel Das macht der SDAX aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
15:59
|XETRA-Handel: TecDAX zeigt sich am Donnerstagnachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
12:27
|TecDAX aktuell: TecDAX steigt am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
12:27
|Gewinne in Frankfurt: Das macht der SDAX am Donnerstagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|Gewinne in Frankfurt: Börsianer lassen TecDAX zum Start steigen (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|XETRA-Handel SDAX zum Start mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)