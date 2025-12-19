audius Aktie
WKN DE: A40ET1 / ISIN: DE000A40ET13
|
19.12.2025 08:52:26
EQS-DD: audius SE: Dr. Ottmar Gast, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
19.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|audius SE
|Mercedesstr. 31
|71384 Weinstadt
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.audius.de/de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
102574 19.12.2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu audius SEmehr Nachrichten
|
19.12.25
|EQS-DD: audius SE: Dr. Ottmar Gast, buy (EQS Group)
|
19.12.25
|EQS-DD: audius SE: Dr. Ottmar Gast, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
09.12.25
|EQS-DD: audius SE: Dr. Ottmar Gast, buy (EQS Group)
|
09.12.25
|EQS-DD: audius SE: Dr. Ottmar Gast, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
21.11.25
|EQS-News: audius continues strong growth – total output up +20.1% (EQS Group)
|
21.11.25
|EQS-News: audius unverändert auf starkem Wachstumskurs – Gesamtleistung der ersten 9 Monate wächst um 20,1% (EQS Group)
|
11.11.25
|EQS-DD: audius SE: audius AG, sell (EQS Group)
|
11.11.25
|EQS-DD: audius SE: audius AG, Verkauf (EQS Group)