audius Aktie
WKN DE: A40ET1 / ISIN: DE000A40ET13
|
08.05.2026 11:39:30
EQS-DD: audius SE: Dr. Ottmar Gast, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
08.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|audius SE
|Mercedesstr. 31
|71384 Weinstadt
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.audius.de/de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
104694 08.05.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu audius SE
|
08.05.26
|EQS-DD: audius SE: Dr. Ottmar Gast, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
08.05.26
|EQS-DD: audius SE: Dr. Ottmar Gast, buy (EQS Group)
|
28.04.26
|EQS-News: audius publishes 2025 Annual Report and proposes a +20% increased dividend of 24 cents per share (EQS Group)
|
28.04.26