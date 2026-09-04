audius Aktie

audius für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40ET1 / ISIN: DE000A40ET13

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04.09.2026 08:41:53

EQS-DD: audius SE: Wolfgang Wagner, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.09.2026 / 08:41 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Wolfgang
Last name(s): Wagner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
audius SE

b) LEI
529900IIE5I72B53SP39 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A40ET13

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
9.50 EUR 7,600.00 EUR
9.50 EUR 9.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
9.5000 EUR 7,609.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
02/09/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


04.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: audius SE
Mercedesstr. 31
71384 Weinstadt
Germany
Internet: https://www.audius.de/de
LEI Code: 529900IIE5I72B53SP39



 
End of News EQS News Service




106894  04.09.2026 CET/CEST





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