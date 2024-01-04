04.01.2024 18:15:00

EQS-DD: CECONOMY AG: Dr. Karsten Wildberger, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.01.2024 / 18:14 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Karsten
Last name(s): Wildberger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
CECONOMY AG

b) LEI
5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007257503

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






























Price(s) Volume(s)
2.30 EUR 1058.000 EUR
2.302 EUR 4677.664 EUR
2.304 EUR 3138.048 EUR
2.306 EUR 929.318 EUR
2.308 EUR 2751.136 EUR
2.31 EUR 7253.400 EUR
2.312 EUR 18209.312 EUR
2.314 EUR 6729.112 EUR
2.316 EUR 15878.496 EUR
2.318 EUR 11427.740 EUR
2.320 EUR 5445.040 EUR
2.322 EUR 11417.274 EUR
2.324 EUR 8777.748 EUR
2.326 EUR 53730.600 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
2.3189 EUR 151422.8880 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/01/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


04.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: CECONOMY AG
Kaistr. 3
40221 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.ceconomy.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




88589  04.01.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1808655&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ceconomy St.mehr Nachrichten