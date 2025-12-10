EQS-DD: Circus SE: Nikolas Bullwinkel Beteiligungs UG (haftungsbeschränkt), Subscription of 40,983 shares as part of a capital increase



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



10.12.2025 / 10:35 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Nikolas Bullwinkel Beteiligungs UG (haftungsbeschränkt)

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Nikolas Last name(s): Bullwinkel Position: Managing Director and Member of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Circus SE

b) LEI

98450020CA9F13FUED64

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2YN355

b) Nature of the transaction

Subscription of 40,983 shares as part of a capital increase

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 12.2000 EUR 499,983.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 12.2000 EUR 499,983.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

10/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

