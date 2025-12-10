Circus Aktie

Circus für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2YN35 / ISIN: DE000A2YN355

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.12.2025 10:37:06

EQS-DD: Circus SE: Dr. Jan-Christian Heins, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.12.2025 / 10:36 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Jan-Christian
Last name(s): Heins

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Chairman of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Circus SE

b) LEI
98450020CA9F13FUED64 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YN355

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
12.5000 EUR 10,075.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
12.5000 EUR 10,075.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegare
MIC: TGAT


10.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Circus SE
St. Martin-Straße 112
81669 München
Germany
Internet: https://www.circus-group.com/for-investors



 
End of News EQS News Service




102310  10.12.2025 CET/CEST





Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Circus SE Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten