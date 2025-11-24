EQS-DD: DATAGROUP SE: Synth Group GmbH, Sale through acceptance of the public purchase offer dated May 9, 2025 The execution of the transaction was subject to the non-occurrence of the conditions ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



24.11.2025 / 16:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Synth Group GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Hubert Last name(s): Deutsch Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

DATAGROUP SE

b) LEI

391200NEYPQM7LC12H89

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7

b) Nature of the transaction

Sale through acceptance of the public purchase offer dated May 9, 2025 The execution of the transaction was subject to the non-occurrence of the conditions precedent specified in the published offer document. The transaction is not related to participation in an employee share program.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 54.00 EUR 29,700.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 54.00 EUR 29,700.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

21/11/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

