EQS-DD: Deutsche Bank AG: Frank Witter, Share purchase executed on 29 July 2024 pursuant to an order placed on 29 April 2024.



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



31.07.2024 / 10:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Frank Last name(s): Witter





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Bank AG

b) LEI

7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005140008





b) Nature of the transaction

Share purchase executed on 29 July 2024 pursuant to an order placed on 29 April 2024.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



14.518 EUR 26901.85 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



14.518 EUR 26901.85 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

29/07/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

31.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





