31.07.2024 10:15:24
EQS-DD: Deutsche Bank AG: Frank Witter, Share purchase executed on 29 July 2024 pursuant to an order placed on 29 April 2024.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
31.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Bank AG
|Taunusanlage 12
|60325 Frankfurt a. M.
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.db.com
93177 31.07.2024 CET/CEST
