31.07.2024 10:15:24

EQS-DD: Deutsche Bank AG: Frank Witter, Share purchase executed on 29 July 2024 pursuant to an order placed on 29 April 2024.




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.07.2024 / 10:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Frank
Last name(s): Witter

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Bank AG

b) LEI
7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005140008

b) Nature of the transaction


Share purchase executed on 29 July 2024 pursuant to an order placed on 29 April 2024.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
14.518 EUR 26901.85 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
14.518 EUR 26901.85 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/07/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Internet: www.db.com



 
