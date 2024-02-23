EQS-DD: EXASOL AG: PEN GmbH, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



23.02.2024 / 14:40 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: PEN GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Petra Last name(s): Neureither Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

EXASOL AG

b) LEI

529900ZPF6KHG6O3GY79

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0LR9G9





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



2.7950 EUR 1621.10 EUR



2.7950 EUR 6104.28 EUR



2.8000 EUR 6260.80 EUR



2.7600 EUR 1642.20 EUR



2.7600 EUR 436.08 EUR



2.7600 EUR 607.20 EUR



2.7600 EUR 1272.36 EUR



2.7600 EUR 637.56 EUR



2.7600 EUR 1070.88 EUR



2.7400 EUR 60.28 EUR



2.7400 EUR 912.42 EUR



2.7600 EUR 1702.92 EUR



2.7350 EUR 1121.35 EUR



2.7350 EUR 492.30 EUR



2.7300 EUR 731.64 EUR



2.7300 EUR 1998.36 EUR



2.7300 EUR 704.34 EUR



2.7300 EUR 346.71 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



2.7723 EUR 27722.7800 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

20/02/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





