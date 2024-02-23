EQS-DD: EXASOL AG: PEN GmbH, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



23.02.2024 / 14:50 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: PEN GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Petra Last name(s): Neureither Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

EXASOL AG

b) LEI

529900ZPF6KHG6O3GY79

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0LR9G9





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



2.6500 EUR 90.10 EUR



2.6500 EUR 108.65 EUR



2.6500 EUR 3611.95 EUR



2.6500 EUR 363.05 EUR



2.7000 EUR 1652.40 EUR



2.7000 EUR 10597.50 EUR



2.7000 EUR 5232.60 EUR



2.7000 EUR 5265.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



2.6921 EUR 26921.2500 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

21/02/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





