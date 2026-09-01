FIT GROUP Aktie

FIT GROUP für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A426PD / ISIN: DE000A426PD9

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01.09.2026 20:16:41

EQS-DD: FIT GROUP AG: Dilxwax Acar, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.09.2026 / 20:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Dilxwax
Last name(s): Acar

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
FIT GROUP AG

b) LEI
98450084A0C604AU5255 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A426PD9

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
25.00 EUR 271 Units
24.10 EUR 75 Units
25.00 EUR 108 Units
25.00 EUR 1,000 Units
24.90 EUR 422 Units
25.00 EUR 1,231 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
24.9647 EUR 3,107.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
31/08/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Wiener Börse
MIC: XWBO


01.09.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News





106844  01.09.2026 CET/CEST





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