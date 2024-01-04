04.01.2024 15:44:54

EQS-DD: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Dr. Gottfried Greschner, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.01.2024 / 15:43 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Gottfried
Last name(s): Greschner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
init innovation in traffic systems SE

b) LEI
391200ZOAI9BOLGC1D37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005759807

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






























Price(s) Volume(s)
32.7000 EUR 8044.20 EUR
32.4000 EUR 3693.60 EUR
32.9000 EUR 3290.00 EUR
33.0000 EUR 1320.00 EUR
32.3000 EUR 15181.00 EUR
32.0000 EUR 7872.00 EUR
32.2000 EUR 5538.40 EUR
32.3000 EUR 2293.30 EUR
31.9000 EUR 1307.90 EUR
31.8000 EUR 10462.20 EUR
31.6000 EUR 8184.40 EUR
31.9000 EUR 7847.40 EUR
31.7000 EUR 4311.20 EUR
31.9000 EUR 957.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
32.1210 EUR 80302.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/01/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Internet: www.initse.com



 
