EQS-DD: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Dr. Gottfried Greschner, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



04.01.2024 / 15:43 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Gottfried Last name(s): Greschner





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

init innovation in traffic systems SE

b) LEI

391200ZOAI9BOLGC1D37

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005759807





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



32.7000 EUR 8044.20 EUR



32.4000 EUR 3693.60 EUR



32.9000 EUR 3290.00 EUR



33.0000 EUR 1320.00 EUR



32.3000 EUR 15181.00 EUR



32.0000 EUR 7872.00 EUR



32.2000 EUR 5538.40 EUR



32.3000 EUR 2293.30 EUR



31.9000 EUR 1307.90 EUR



31.8000 EUR 10462.20 EUR



31.6000 EUR 8184.40 EUR



31.9000 EUR 7847.40 EUR



31.7000 EUR 4311.20 EUR



31.9000 EUR 957.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



32.1210 EUR 80302.6000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

04/01/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





