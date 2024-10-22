Warum Bitcoin als Wertspeicher in keinem diversifizierten Portfolio fehlen sollte. Jetzt lesen -w-
22.10.2024 14:23:17

EQS-DD: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Dr. Gottfried Greschner, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.10.2024 / 14:22 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Gottfried
Last name(s): Greschner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
init innovation in traffic systems SE

b) LEI
391200ZOAI9BOLGC1D37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005759807

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)










Price(s) Volume(s)
36.50 EUR 49202.00 EUR
36.20 EUR 6841.80 EUR
36.40 EUR 7352.80 EUR
36.30 EUR 1161.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
36.4530 EUR 64558.2000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
21/10/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Internet: www.initse.com



 
94845  22.10.2024 CET/CEST



