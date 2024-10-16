16.10.2024 14:03:14

EQS-DD: JOST Werke SE: Oliver Gantzert, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.10.2024 / 14:03 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Gantzert

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
JOST Werke SE

b) LEI
529900G977BSS7DATK68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000JST4000

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)


















Price(s) Volume(s)
42.85 EUR 7413.05 EUR
42.80 EUR 9715.60 EUR
42.75 EUR 10174.50 EUR
42.70 EUR 1537.20 EUR
42.65 EUR 10321.30 EUR
42.60 EUR 1618.80 EUR
42.55 EUR 1957.30 EUR
40.60 EUR 5075.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
42.5002 EUR 47812.7500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/10/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: JOST Werke SE
Siemensstraße 2
63263 Neu-Isenburg
Germany
Internet: www.jost-world.com



 
