EQS-DD: JOST Werke SE: Oliver Gantzert, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



16.10.2024 / 14:03 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Oliver Last name(s): Gantzert





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

JOST Werke SE

b) LEI

529900G977BSS7DATK68

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000JST4000





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



42.85 EUR 7413.05 EUR



42.80 EUR 9715.60 EUR



42.75 EUR 10174.50 EUR



42.70 EUR 1537.20 EUR



42.65 EUR 10321.30 EUR



42.60 EUR 1618.80 EUR



42.55 EUR 1957.30 EUR



40.60 EUR 5075.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



42.5002 EUR 47812.7500 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

14/10/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





