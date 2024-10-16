|
16.10.2024 14:03:14
EQS-DD: JOST Werke SE: Oliver Gantzert, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
16.10.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|JOST Werke SE
|Siemensstraße 2
|63263 Neu-Isenburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.jost-world.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
94785 16.10.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu JOST Werke AGmehr Nachrichten
|
14:05
|EQS-DD: JOST Werke SE: G hoch 4 Vermögensverwaltung GmbH, buy (EQS Group)
|
14:05
|EQS-DD: JOST Werke SE: G hoch 4 Vermögensverwaltung GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
14:04
|EQS-DD: JOST Werke SE: Dirk Hanenberg, buy (EQS Group)
|
14:04
|EQS-DD: JOST Werke SE: Dirk Hanenberg, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
14:03
|EQS-DD: JOST Werke SE: Oliver Gantzert, buy (EQS Group)
|
14:03
|EQS-DD: JOST Werke SE: Oliver Gantzert, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
14:02
|EQS-DD: JOST Werke SE: Joachim Dürr, buy (EQS Group)
|
14:02
|EQS-DD: JOST Werke SE: Joachim Dürr, Kauf (EQS Group)