EQS-DD: Knaus Tabbert AG: Noorderhoofd B.V., sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



02.04.2024 / 09:52 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Noorderhoofd B.V.





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Willem Paulus Last name(s): de Pundert Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Knaus Tabbert AG

b) LEI

391200V57NOSGK8UVW09

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A2YN504





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



39.90 EUR 759775.80 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



39.9000 EUR 759775.8000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

28/03/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





