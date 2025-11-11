EQS-Adhoc: Knaus Tabbert AG Executive Board adjusts production plan for 2025 and publishes quarterly figures

EQS-Ad-hoc: Knaus Tabbert AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Market Report

Knaus Tabbert AG Executive Board adjusts production plan for 2025 and publishes quarterly figures



11-Nov-2025 / 16:33 CET/CEST

Adjustment of the production plan

Due to short-notice delivery delays announced by a major chassis supplier, the company is adjusting its production plan until the end of 2025. This includes possible production suspensions and postponements into 2026. The Management Board is currently reviewing the financial impact of these adjustments on earnings and, based on current assumptions, expects the adjusted EBITDA margin* to be at the lower end of the range most recently communicated. Revenue of around one billion euros (EUR 1,000 million) is still expected for the 2025 financial year.

Q3 2025 quarterly figures

In the first nine months of 2025, Knaus Tabbert AG generated consolidated revenue of EUR 761.5 million (previous year: EUR 897.2 million) due to production interruptions and lower delivery volumes. Adjusted EBITDA* amounted to EUR 19.8 million (previous year: EUR 42.9 million). The adjusted EBITDA margin* was 2.6%, reflecting the ongoing challenges in the market.

Focus on competitiveness in a challenging environment

Knaus Tabbert will continue the targeted measures already initiated to strengthen competitiveness. The focus is on reducing inventories, further optimising the product portfolio and adjusting cost structures.

