Knaus Tabbert Aktie

Knaus Tabbert für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2YN50 / ISIN: DE000A2YN504

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
11.11.2025 16:33:33

EQS-Adhoc: Knaus Tabbert AG Executive Board adjusts production plan for 2025 and publishes quarterly figures

EQS-Ad-hoc: Knaus Tabbert AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Market Report
Knaus Tabbert AG Executive Board adjusts production plan for 2025 and publishes quarterly figures

11-Nov-2025 / 16:33 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Knaus Tabbert AG Executive Board adjusts production plan for 2025 and publishes quarterly figures

 

Adjustment of the production plan

Due to short-notice delivery delays announced by a major chassis supplier, the company is adjusting its production plan until the end of 2025. This includes possible production suspensions and postponements into 2026. The Management Board is currently reviewing the financial impact of these adjustments on earnings and, based on current assumptions, expects the adjusted EBITDA margin* to be at the lower end of the range most recently communicated. Revenue of around one billion euros (EUR 1,000 million) is still expected for the 2025 financial year.

Q3 2025 quarterly figures

In the first nine months of 2025, Knaus Tabbert AG generated consolidated revenue of EUR 761.5 million (previous year: EUR 897.2 million) due to production interruptions and lower delivery volumes. Adjusted EBITDA* amounted to EUR 19.8 million (previous year: EUR 42.9 million). The adjusted EBITDA margin* was 2.6%, reflecting the ongoing challenges in the market.

Focus on competitiveness in a challenging environment

Knaus Tabbert will continue the targeted measures already initiated to strengthen competitiveness. The focus is on reducing inventories, further optimising the product portfolio and adjusting cost structures.

---------------------------

The above figures are key figures from the quarterly report calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

The complete Q3 2025 quarterly report will be available for download at www.knaustabbert.de from 12 November 2025.

* An explanation of the alternative performance indicators can be found in the published annual financial statements for 2024 on page 32, available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.



End of Inside Information

11-Nov-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Knaus Tabbert AG
Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1
94118 Jandelsbrunn
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)8583 / 21-1
Fax: +49 (0)8583 / 21-380
E-mail: info@knaustabbert.de
Internet: www.knaustabbert.de
ISIN: DE000A2YN504
WKN: A2YN50
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2227930

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2227930  11-Nov-2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Knaus Tabbertmehr Nachrichten