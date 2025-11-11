Knaus Tabbert Aktie
WKN DE: A2YN50 / ISIN: DE000A2YN504
|
11.11.2025 16:33:33
EQS-Adhoc: Knaus Tabbert AG Executive Board adjusts production plan for 2025 and publishes quarterly figures
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Knaus Tabbert AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Market Report
Knaus Tabbert AG Executive Board adjusts production plan for 2025 and publishes quarterly figures
Adjustment of the production plan
Due to short-notice delivery delays announced by a major chassis supplier, the company is adjusting its production plan until the end of 2025. This includes possible production suspensions and postponements into 2026. The Management Board is currently reviewing the financial impact of these adjustments on earnings and, based on current assumptions, expects the adjusted EBITDA margin* to be at the lower end of the range most recently communicated. Revenue of around one billion euros (EUR 1,000 million) is still expected for the 2025 financial year.
Q3 2025 quarterly figures
In the first nine months of 2025, Knaus Tabbert AG generated consolidated revenue of EUR 761.5 million (previous year: EUR 897.2 million) due to production interruptions and lower delivery volumes. Adjusted EBITDA* amounted to EUR 19.8 million (previous year: EUR 42.9 million). The adjusted EBITDA margin* was 2.6%, reflecting the ongoing challenges in the market.
Focus on competitiveness in a challenging environment
Knaus Tabbert will continue the targeted measures already initiated to strengthen competitiveness. The focus is on reducing inventories, further optimising the product portfolio and adjusting cost structures.
---------------------------
The above figures are key figures from the quarterly report calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
The complete Q3 2025 quarterly report will be available for download at www.knaustabbert.de from 12 November 2025.
* An explanation of the alternative performance indicators can be found in the published annual financial statements for 2024 on page 32, available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.
End of Inside Information
