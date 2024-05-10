10.05.2024 09:54:32

EQS-DD: Mister Spex SE: Nicola Brandolese, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.05.2024 / 09:54 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Nicola
Last name(s): Brandolese

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mister Spex SE

b) LEI
391200SBGUML8UFGNW39 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3CSAE2

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
2.88 EUR 2588 EUR
2.88 EUR 47412 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
2.8800 EUR 50000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Milan
MIC: FBSI


10.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Mister Spex SE
Hermann-Blankenstein-Straße 24
10249 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.misterspex.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




91403  10.05.2024 CET/CEST



