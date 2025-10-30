EQS-News: Mister Spex appoints Benjamin v. Schenck as Chief Financial Officer

EQS-News: Mister Spex SE / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous

Mister Spex appoints Benjamin v. Schenck as Chief Financial Officer



30.10.2025 / 07:31 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Mister Spex appoints Benjamin v. Schenck as Chief Financial Officer

Mister Spex SE today announced the appointment of Benjamin v. Schenck as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Management Board, effective 1 November 2025.

Benjamin brings more than 15 years of finance and leadership experience across digital, retail and media sectors. Most recently, he served as CFO at Outfittery, where he guided the company through a demanding business environment and its merger with Lookiero. Before that, he held several senior finance positions at ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, where he helped shape the Group’s digital and advertising-platform businesses, led key integration initiatives, and contributed to strategic transactions. He started his career in investment banking at BNP Paribas in Frankfurt and Paris.

Tobias Krauss, CEO of Mister Spex SE, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Benjamin to Mister Spex. His broad Finance expertise, operational mindset, and proven track record in managing transformation and integration make him an excellent fit for our next chapter. As we start shifting focus toward disciplined growth and profitability, Benjamin will play a key role in strengthening our financial steering and driving profitable growth”.

Nicola Brandolese, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Mister Spex SE: “Benjamin’s appointment marks another important step in reinforcing the leadership team for the next phase of Mister Spex’s transformation. His experience across digital platforms will add valuable perspective as the company continues to build scale and deliver on its long-term value creation ambitions”.

Benjamin v. Schenck added: “Mister Spex combines a strong brand with a distinctive omnichannel model and clear potential for value creation. I’m excited to join at this stage of the journey and to help drive the next phase of the company’s strategic and financial transformation”.

Benjamin v. Schenck succeeds Stephan Schulz-Gohritz, who will leave the company by mutual agreement on October 31, 2025.





About Mister Spex SE:

Mister Spex is one of Germany’s leading optical retailers, distinguished by its seamless integration of online and offline presence, innovative technologies, a comprehensive product range, and exceptional customer service. Since its founding in 2007, Mister Spex has evolved from a pure online player into a successful omnichannel optician, serving over 8 million customers and four online shops across Europe as well as 65 own retail stores in Germany. Mister Spex employs over 120 highly qualified opticians who ensure top-notch optical services in their stores. As a digital native, technology and innovation have always been central to the company’s development. Utilizing advanced technologies such as digital 2D-to-3D tools for frame adjustment and intelligent browsing functionalities, Mister Spex sets new standards in the optics industry, offering extraordinary value to its customers. Mister Spex focuses on making the eyewear purchasing experience unique, simple, transparent, and enjoyable, combining a wide and diverse range of high-quality products with extensive optical expertise and advice through customer service, its own stores, and an extensive network of partner opticians.

Investor Relations:

Irina Zhurba I Director of Investor Relations I irina.zhurba@misterspex.de

Press Contact:

Elina Schneiders I Head of Corporate Communications | Elina.schneiders@misterspex.de

Mister Spex SE

Hermann-Blankenstein-Strasse 24

D-10249 Berlin

Website: www.misterspex.de

Corporate Website: https://corporate.misterspex.com