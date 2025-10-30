EQS-News: Stephan Schulz-Gohritz to leave Mister Spex effective October 31, 2025

EQS-News: Mister Spex SE / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous

Stephan Schulz-Gohritz to leave Mister Spex effective October 31, 2025



30.10.2025 / 07:29 CET/CEST

Stephan Schulz-Gohritz to leave Mister Spex effective October 31, 2025

Mister Spex SE today announced that Stephan Schulz-Gohritz, Chief Financial Officer and member of the Management Board, will leave the company by mutual agreement , effective October 31, 2025.

Stephan joined Mister Spex in January 2024 and played an important role in steering the company through a phase of transition. With effect from August 1, 2024, he took over ad interim the overall responsibility for the company. Under his leadership, the restructuring and transformation program SpexFocus was initiated, which continues to deliver operational and financial improvements.

Nicola Brandolese, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Mister Spex SE, commented “On behalf of Mister Spex, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Stephan for his great dedication and substantial contribution to the transformation of Mister Spex. His leadership has been instrumental in setting the company on a stronger path toward long-term profitability and sustainable growth. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

On 13 November 2025, Mister Spex will publish its results for the 3rd quarter of the financial year 2025. The outlook that has been adjusted on 16 June 2025 remains unaffected by today's announcement.





About Mister Spex SE:

Mister Spex is one of Germany’s leading optical retailers, distinguished by its seamless integration of online and offline presence, innovative technologies, a comprehensive product range, and exceptional customer service. Since its founding in 2007, Mister Spex has evolved from a pure online player into a successful omnichannel optician, serving over 8 million customers and four online shops across Europe as well as 65 own retail stores in Germany. Mister Spex employs over 120 highly qualified opticians who ensure top-notch optical services in their stores. As a digital native, technology and innovation have always been central to the company’s development. Utilizing advanced technologies such as digital 2D-to-3D tools for frame adjustment and intelligent browsing functionalities, Mister Spex sets new standards in the optics industry, offering extraordinary value to its customers. Mister Spex focuses on making the eyewear purchasing experience unique, simple, transparent, and enjoyable, combining a wide and diverse range of high-quality products with extensive optical expertise and advice through customer service, its own stores, and an extensive network of partner opticians.







