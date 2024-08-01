+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren: Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
01.08.2024 09:50:18

EQS-DD: Nordex SE: Patxi Landa Esparza, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.08.2024 / 09:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Patxi
Last name(s): Landa Esparza

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Nordex SE

b) LEI
529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0D6554

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
14.05946 EUR 198083.73 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
14.0595 EUR 198083.7300 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/07/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Internet: www.nordex-online.com



 
