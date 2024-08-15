EQS-DD: Northern Data AG: ART Beteiligungs Management GmbH, ART Beteiligungs Management GmbH has irrevocably instructed a bank under a standing order to purchase shares in Northern Data AG in a ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



15.08.2024 / 16:30 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: ART Beteiligungs Management GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Aroosh Last name(s): Thillainathan Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Northern Data AG

b) LEI

391200LB6JA3HAQWTS32

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0SMU87





b) Nature of the transaction

ART Beteiligungs Management GmbH has irrevocably instructed a bank under a standing order to purchase shares in Northern Data AG in a market-friendly manner for up to a total of EUR 10 million, in the period from 16 August 2024 (inclusive) to 15 October 2024 (inclusive). Insofar as the purchase is made via the stock exchange, however, the maximum volume of the daily purchase on the stock exchange may not exceed 25% of the average daily XETRA trading volume of the company's shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the 20 (twenty) trading days prior to the respective purchase date. If the trading volume allows, the order must be executed in full within the two-month period.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



not numberable not numberable





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



not numberable not numberable





e) Date of the transaction

15/08/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





