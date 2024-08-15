15.08.2024 16:30:19

EQS-DD: Northern Data AG: ART Beteiligungs Management GmbH, ART Beteiligungs Management GmbH has irrevocably instructed a bank under a standing order to purchase shares in Northern Data AG in a ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.08.2024 / 16:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: ART Beteiligungs Management GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Aroosh
Last name(s): Thillainathan
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Northern Data AG

b) LEI
391200LB6JA3HAQWTS32 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0SMU87

b) Nature of the transaction


ART Beteiligungs Management GmbH has irrevocably instructed a bank under a standing order to purchase shares in Northern Data AG in a market-friendly manner for up to a total of EUR 10 million, in the period from 16 August 2024 (inclusive) to 15 October 2024 (inclusive). Insofar as the purchase is made via the stock exchange, however, the maximum volume of the daily purchase on the stock exchange may not exceed 25% of the average daily XETRA trading volume of the company's shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the 20 (twenty) trading days prior to the respective purchase date. If the trading volume allows, the order must be executed in full within the two-month period.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
15/08/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


15.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Northern Data AG
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.northerndata.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




93691  15.08.2024 CET/CEST



